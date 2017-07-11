Masked gang assault man with bats and crowbar

Police have appealed for witnesses after masked men assaulted a man with bats and a crowbar.

Detectives in Bangor are investigating the aggravated burglary which took place at a house in Newtownards, on Friday (July 7). Details have only been release by police today.

"It was reported that shortly before 11.30pm a number of masked men smashed two windows of a house in Lisbane Drive before forcing entry to the property and assaulting a male occupant, aged in his 20s, with bats and what is believed to be a crowbar," said Detective Sergeant Bell.

"The man and another man who was in the house at the time made off from the property. The man sustained a number of bruises to his body as a result.

"Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist police with their investigation to contact detectives in Bangor on 101 quoting reference 1497 of 07/07/17. Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."