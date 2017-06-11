Masked gang attack Derry teen with bars

Police are investigating a paramiltary style attack on a teenager in the in the Gartan Square area of Derry just after midnight on Saturday, June 10.

Chief Inspector Alan Hutton said: “The assault has all the hallmarks of a paramilitary-style attack, with the assailants all wearing masks.

“These attackers set upon a vulnerable 15 year old boy with iron bars – and the victim sustained a number of broken bones as a result.

“Anyone who has information that could help with our investigation should contact detectives at Strand Road, using the non-emergency number 101 and quoting reference number 28 of 10/6/17.

“Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”