Masked gang attack man with baseball bat and sewer rods

Police have appealed for witnesses after a masked gang attacked a man with a baseball bat and sewer rods in Belfast last night.

Detectives said the serious assault took place in the Forster Street area in the north of the city shortly before midnight.



Police said a 29-year-old man was walking in the vicinity of the Pony Club when he was attacked by a number of masked males. The man sustained a number of cuts and bruises after he was struck with what were believed to have been sewer rods and a baseball bat.

The males are reported to have made off in a silver coloured car in the direction of Shankill Road.

Detective Inspector Thornton is appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault or anyone with and information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 741 of 19/04/17.

Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.