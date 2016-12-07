Masked men threaten woman at knifepoint

Police are appealing for information after a woman in her 20s was threatened with a knife by masked men at a flat in north Belfast.

Detectives want to find out more after a report of an aggravated burglary in the Thorndale Avenue area of the city of Tuesday.

At approximately 8pm, a number of masked men entered a flat and threatened the female resident, a woman aged in her 20s, with a knife before leaving. The woman was not injured in the incident.

Detective Constable Craig Burns said: “I would appeal to anyone who knows anything about this incident, or who saw anything suspicious in the area, to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1054 of 06/12/16. Or if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”