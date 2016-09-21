Masked men wielding hatchets attack two Larne homes

Police in Larne are appealing for witnesses after two homes were attacked by masked men believed to be wielding hatchets during the early hours of this morning (Wednesday September 21).

The first incident occurred at around 1.20am on Seahill Road, when a number of masked men, armed with what were believed to be hatchets, smashed a number of windows and damaged the door of a house.

A couple in their twenties and their young son, who were in the house at the time were not injured.

At around the same time a similar attack occurred on Fleet Street, when a number of masked men, also armed with what were believed to be hatchets, smashed a number of windows and damaged the doors of a house there.

Damage was also caused to the inside of the property.

A couple in their twenties who were in the house at the time were not injured.

Then, shortly after 1.30am, police received a report that a car had been abandoned in a field at Walnut Avenue and set on fire.

The car was completely destroyed as a result of the incident.

Detectives are working to establish a motive for the incidents, including whether they are linked.

Detective Sergeant Crothers is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Larne on 101 quoting reference numbers 52 or 53 of 21/09/16.

Information can also be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.