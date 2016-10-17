Masked men with baseball bats force way into Larne home

Masked men armed with baseball bats forced their way into a Larne home during an aggravated burglary this morning (Monday October 17).

Detectives in Larne are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which occured in the Lindara area of the town.

Detective Sergeant Crothers revealed: “Police received a report that at around 12.55am, in the early hours of Monday, a group of masked males dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, forced entry to a house in the area.

“They were armed with baseball bats and other weapons.

“No-one in the house was injured however, and the males made of on foot in the Linn Glenn area.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about the incident to contact detectives at Larne on 101 quoting reference number CC 45 17/10/16.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”