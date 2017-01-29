May and Kenny in Dublin summit

Theresa May will visit Dublin on Monday for a summit with the Irish taoiseach.

Enda Kenny will welcome the prime minister to government buildings for the meeting.

The Irish government said the meeting “provides an opportunity for the Taoiseach and the prime minister to exchange views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest and concern, especially in light of the recent developments in Northern Ireland”.

Issues due to be discussed include the political situation in the Province, the UK/Ireland Joint Work Programme and bilateral issues that the UK and Ireland are working on as the UK prepares to leave the EU.

Mr Kenny said: “I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister May to Dublin.

“This meeting will provide an opportunity for us to have a strategic and constructive discussion on issues of mutual concern and how we are going to work together to protect the interests of all our citizens on these islands.”