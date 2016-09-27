Mayor voices shock at Lisburn killing as PSNI operation continues

The Mayor of Lisburn has voiced his “heartfelt sympathies” to the family of a man who was found dead in a car in the city on Monday afternoon.

The dead body of Gerry Mulligan was uncovered by police who were called to the property at around 4.20pm.

Police at the scene of the incident

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police announced some details of the operation later on Monday night.

On Tuesday they refused to provide any further information, such as the age of the dead man or how he met his death.

A source at the scene said they believed the victim had been shot.

An officer at the scene

Police officers were visible on the scene in the Limehurst Way area of Lisburn on Tuesday morning.

City Mayor, UUP councillor Brian Bloomfield, issued a statement around the incident, saying he was “deeply shocked and saddened by the news”.

He said: “The discovery of the gentleman on Monday is devastating for his family and friends and our prayers and thoughts are with them.

“It is also deeply upsetting for the local community who are understandably shocked at the events that unfolded on Monday afternoon.

“While the full details are not yet known, our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones, I urge anybody with information, no matter how small, to contact the local police in Lisburn, and assist them in their investigation.”

Edwin Poots, DUP MLA for Lagan Valley, said he believed the victim was retired, and was possibly in his 60s.

He was also said to have a fondness for motorcars.

