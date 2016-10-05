McCann praises depiction of Christ bathed in urine

Outspoken Foyle MLA Eamonn McCann is hoping the controversy surrounding a photograph of Christ bathed in urine will attract a bigger audience to the Void Gallery in Londonderry, where it is set to go on display.

The highly controversial work of American artist Andres Serrano is set to go on display at the Void on Saturday as part of an exhibition entitled ‘Torture’.

The controversial image, entitled 'Piss Christ', which critics have dubbed vile

The exhibition of work by American artist Andres Serrano also features a depiction the ‘hooded men’ - a group of 14 men arrested at the height of the Troubles and, according to the European Court of Human Rights, subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment.

Created by Serrano in 1987, the depiction of the crucifix submerged in urine, titled ‘Piss Christ’, has attracted controversy ahead of the exhibition’s opening, including strong criticism from church groups.

Reverend Ian Brown, Minister of the Martyrs Memorial Free Presbyterian Church founded by the late Ian Paisley, described the artwork as “utterly vile”. Rev Brown, who was Minister at Londonderry Free Presbyterian Church for nearly three decades, said: “It would appear to me, from the verbal descriptions of it that I have heard, that there is no artistic merit whatsoever. As far as Christians are concerned, they would look at this as provocative and utterly vile”.

Before his election to the Assembly in May, Eamonn McCann was chairman of the board at the Void Gallery. The People Before Profit MLA is hoping the controversy will ensure a larger than normal turnout for the exhibition.

“One good thing might come from controversy around Piss Christ - the gallery should be packed for the opening this Saturday..

“Andres Serrano’s Piss Christ is a beautiful, profound and thought-provoking work. I take it to refer to the way everything sacred is traduced by the effluent of a soulless society. There’s a thousand other interpretations jostling for attention, each as valid as any other.

“The fact that it is being shown in Derry should be a source of satisfaction and even of pride to us all. People offended by it without seeing it should at least visit the gallery and let it speak for itself.

“The fact that it will hang on a wall in Derry is also a tribute to the unique, progressive and imaginative role played by Void over the years.”

Mr McCann added: “It is greatly to be hoped that some, at least, who come because for the controversy will be prompted to come again.”

He added: “Piss Christ gives us a chance to see the mystery of the world in appropriate perspective. It is an object to lift our hearts.”