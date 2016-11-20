McGregor leaps into cage to celebrate UFC teammate’s victory

UFC superstar Conor McGregor made an unexpected return to the cage last night at Belfast’s SSE Arena.

The current featherweight and lightweight champion wasn’t putting his fight skills to the test however, he was simply celebrating with teammate Artem Lobov.

Conor McGregor absorbed in the contest at SSE Arena. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker INBM 48-793-con

After watching Lobov record an unanimous decision over Teruto Ishihara, McGregor left his seat and scaled the perimeter to offer his congratulations during the UFC Fight Night.

Conor McGregor passes on his congratulations to Artem Lobov. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker .INBM 48-795-CON