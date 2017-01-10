McGuinness thanks well-wishers on Twitter

Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness has thanked well-wishers on Twitter.

McGuinness, who quit the role of deputy First Minister yesterday, took to the the social media platform on Tuesday afternoon to express his gratitude for the flood of messages he has received over the past 24 hours.

He tweeted: "I deeply appreciate the thousands of messages of support & good wishes that I & my family have received since yesterday. #ManyThanks."

In a broadcast interview delivered just hours before his resignation took effect, the veteran republican told media his health had ''absolutely nothing" to do with his decision.

Details of his condition have yet to be revealed but his appearance shocked journalists and observers on social media.

One of those who replied to McGuinness's tweet ion Tuesday was Hollywood actress Roma Downey. She wrote: "@M_McGuinness_SF sending good wishes, take care and God bless."