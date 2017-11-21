MCM Northern Ireland Comic Con is cancelled

Comic and pop culture fans are going to be left disappointed after MCM Comic Con have confirmed they are discontinuing all future conventions in Northern Ireland.

Hundreds of comic fans flooded to the Eikon Centre in Lisburn back in June for the MCM Belfast which has proved very popular over recent years with nearly 14,000 fans attending this year.

There had been plans for it to return next year, however MCM announced on their website and Facebook on Tuesday morning that MCM conventions in Northern Ireland are being discontinued.

A spokesperson said: “To Our MCM Fans Our goal at MCM is to provide the ultimate pop culture experiences for our fans throughout the U.K. In order to deliver bigger and better events, brands, guests and entertainment for our fans we have made the difficult decision to discontinue the MCM Comic Cons in Telford (Midlands), Liverpool and Northern Ireland.

“We know that we have lots of incredibly passionate and dedicated fans in those regions and we want to sincerely thank them for all of the energy and support they have given to us and our shows over the years.

“Moving forward our focus will be on significantly growing and expanding the shows in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London.

“As these shows evolve into larger, more exciting pop culture experiences we hope that all our fans throughout the UK will continue to support us and join us at all of our shows in 2018.

“Follow us on our MCM Birmingham Comic Con, MCM London Comic Con, MCM Manchester Comic Con & MCM Scotland Comic Con pages for more up to date information and exciting new developments.”