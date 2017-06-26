Memorial hit by sick vandals

A memorial to a bandsman who died in Lurgan was vandalised over the weekend.

Damage to the memorial plaque for Harry Fairley was discovered on Sunday.

Mr Fairley was the band sergeant of Broxburn Loyalists, longtime visitors to Lurgan for the Twelfth.

He died on July 12, 2013, and a memorial to him was erected at the junction of Flush Place/Gilford Road.

A spokesman for the Mid-Ulster ACT Initiative said: “Once again, a memorial has been subject to a futile attack with hate filled intention.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed activity around the junction of Flush Place/Gilford Road in Lurgan to contact us, particularly those with cameras on their property or business.

“This is the latest in a series of attacks or damage occurring on memorial walls or plaques.

“Those who seek to remove the memory of those named serve only to remind us why these memorials are there in the first place.

“In response, this memorial will be replaced and upgraded.”

Mark Jameson, chairman of the Ancre Somme Association said: “Members of the Ancre Somme Association were saddened to hear that the plaque in memory of our dear friend Harry Fairley, situated on the Gilford Road, Lurgan, has been damaged by some low life individuals.

“As we approach the fourth anniversary of Harry’s passing we are mindful that this is already a very difficult time for his family and we know this act will undoubtedly cause the family further distress.

“Our Association played a part in erecting this plaque, in memory of our past Scottish Chairman, and we will once again not be found wanting as we work with others to ensure that the plaque is replaced and that Harry’s memory lives on.

“We would encourage anyone that saw any suspicious behaviour in the area on Saturday night/Sunday morning to report what they saw to the police on 101.”