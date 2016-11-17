Memorial to IRA murder victims vandalised

A memorial marking the deaths of three young Scottish soldiers has been vandalised.

Jolene Bunting, TUV councillor for the Court district covering the loyalist north-west area of Belfast, said it was “disappointing but not surprising”.

It is said to be just the latest attack on the monument at the end of Ballysillan Park.

A different memorial at White Brae, also honouring the men, has come under sustained attack by vandals for years.

North Belfast DUP MLA Nelson McCausland said: “The memorial at Ballysillan Avenue in north Belfast features sculptures of the three young men who were killed at White Brae and the attackers have poured tar over the three sculpted heads.

“This was a shameful attack and it was clearly intended to cause the maximum possible damage to the memorial.

“Two of the soldiers were just teenagers when they were killed and the families are still scarred by the callous manner in which the young men were murdered by republican gunmen.

“Northern Ireland was shocked by the murders and at the inquest in August 1971 the coroner described the killings as ‘one of the vilest crimes ever heard of in living memory’.

“Those were vile acts of murder and this is a vile act of vandalism.”

Although Mr McCausland described it as “tar,” the PSNI said: “Police in north Belfast received a report of criminal damage to a memorial at Ballysillan Avenue on the morning of Thursday November 16.

“It was reported that paint had been daubed on the monument sometime overnight.”

According to the book Lost Lives, which contains information about all Troubles deaths, John McCaig (17), his brother Joseph McCaig (18) and Dougald McCaughey (23) – all members of the Royal Highland Fusiliers – were all shot in the head at the remote mountain road in the White Brae area to the north-west of the city.

It states they were killed on March 9, 1971.

The exact circumstances of their deaths were not definitively established.

They had been drinking in Belfast earlier in the day.

Their bodies were discovered by children.

According to Lost Lives, as far back as 1972, when a memorial to the soldier was mooted, family members of the dead were advised that any such monument “might be damaged by vandals”.

Councillor Bunting said this was just the latest in a string of attacks, adding: “It is disappointing but not surprising that in a week when people across Northern Ireland were united in solemnly remembering the outbreak of the First World War in which unionists and nationalists fought together for the freedom of Europe republicans should choose to display their hatred in such a fashion.”