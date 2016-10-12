Memorial to the Co Armagh security force fallen ‘well supported’

Fund-raising for a lasting memorial to the hundreds of security force members killed in Co Armagh is progressing faster than expected, the group behind the ambitious project has said.

The concept for the 90ft-long stone structure at St Mark’s Parish Church in Armagh city has been developed by the Co Armagh Phoenix Group Ltd (CAPG).

Made from locally quarried stone, the memorial will be fitted with polished tablets bearing the names of around 350 men and women who either served or lived in the county when they were killed.

It will list the names of all those who died between the partition of Ireland and 2001.

A spokesman for CAPG said efforts to raise upwards of £100,000 “are going extremely well”.

He said: “We have been pleasantly surprised and grateful for the amount of support we have received from the public and look forward to their continued support until we reach our goal.”

The group is made up of former members of the RUC GC Association, USC Association, police welfare associations from Armagh, Lurgan and Newry and Mourne, 2 UDR Association, Retired Prison Officers Fellowship, Armagh Association Voluntary Welfare Group and the Richhill RBL.

As momentum builds towards the required total, the band of the Royal Irish Regiment has agreed to stage a special concert at Craigavon Civic Centre on October 28 from 7.45pm.

Tickets, priced at £10, are available from the civic centre reception or pay at the door.

Anyone wishing to support the project can do so through the CAPG website at www.armaghmemorial.org or by email: appeal@armaghmemorial.org