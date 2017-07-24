Men arrested after boat theft from Bangor marina

Two men have been arrested following a report of the theft of a boat from Bangor marina on Sunday, July 24.

The theft is reported to have happened shortly before 11pm when police received a call from Belfast Coastguard stating they had detained two males who had taken a boat from Bangor marina.

Superintendent Brian Kee said: “Coastguard reported the males had been putting themselves in danger and that they nearly hit rocks on several occasions."

Supt McKee said the two men - aged 24-years and 34-years were "subsequently arrested on suspicion of taking a boat without consent and a number of other offences, including common assault on the coastguard and assault on police"

“The 24 year old has been released on police bail pending further enquiries. The 34 year old remains in police custody at this time.”

Supt McKee further urged people to think twice about the consequences of their actions. He said: “We have zero tolerance for violence, threats or verbal abuse towards any of our emergency services staff, who are responding to help people who need assistance.

"Everyone has the right to go about their business and enjoy each other’s company, but I would just like to remind them that what might initially seem like fooling about can sometimes get out of hand.

“Not only can it place their personal safety at risk, it can also end up in a criminal record which can affect travel, education and employment opportunities in the future. It is really important people understand this. People need to think carefully about the consequences of their actions and the possible outcomes they could face if they are found committing any offences.”