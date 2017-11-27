Men who inspired hit Netflix show Narcos coming to Belfast

DEA agents Steve Murphy and Javier Pena will be in Belfast in May of next year to talk about their role in capturing of Pablo Escobar and the Cali Cartel.

The actions of Pena and Murphy were the inspiration for the hugely popular Netflix crime series ‘Narcos’, which tells the story of Colombia’s infamous drug cartels and Pablo Escobar’s fight to maintain his position as the most powerful player.

In the Telegraph Building on Wednesday May 16, the agents will speak about the rise and fall of the Medellin Cartel and the role the Agents played in bringing down its notorious leader, the ‘King of Cocaine’.

The evening’s discussion will shed light on their input into the hit Netflix series, where they will reveal information which does not feature in the show, followed by a Q&A session with the audience.

Narcos returned to Netflix for a second series in September 2016.