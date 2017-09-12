Met Office heavy rain warning for NI

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for heavy rain across parts of Northern Ireland tonight, Tuesday.

The heavy rain, with 20-25mm expected up to midnight tonight, is due to the first named storm of the year, Storm Aileen.

The heaviest areas to be hit will be Belfast and parts of Co Armagh, the Met Office said.

However the 75mph winds expected across the Republic of Ireland and England will miss Northern Ireland as the low pressure system will bypass by the province further south.

Aileen will bring “very strong winds” across much of England and Wales on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with an amber severe weather warning for gusts of 55-65mph in parts of Cheshire, Lancashire, Derbyshire, Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

Gusts up to around 75mph could also be possible in exposed locations such as the coast and hills in these areas, the Met Office said.

The Met Office said there was no connection between the high winds the UK is expected to see and the severe weather battering the Caribbean and the US,