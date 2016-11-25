Michael O’Neill and players to attend book launch

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill, along with senior players, will launch the new book ‘Dare to Dream - Northern Ireland’s Euro 2016 Adventure’ at Eason in Belfast this Tuesday (November 29).

When Northern Ireland qualified for the 2016 European Championship Finals, the entire country showed their passion and support for their team and made sure that everyone around the world were aware of the phenomenal Green and White Army. The tournament that followed in France captured hearts and minds and allowed Northern Ireland football fans to dare to dream.

‘Dare To Dream’ is a celebration of an incredible Euro 2016 campaign that made history and continues to inspire a growing Green And White Army. With a foreword by manager Michael O’Neill and containing more than 250 stunning pictures ‘Dare to Dream’ is one not to be missed. You can get your copy signed and meet your football heroes at 7pm this Tuesday at Eason Belfast.

Ticket price to this event is £19.99 and includes a copy of ‘Dare to Dream’. Tickets available at http://www.easonedition.com/daretodream