Michael O’Neill due in court two days after final World Cup qualifier

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill is due to appear in court on drink driving charges two days after his side’s final World Cup qualifier.

It is understood Mr O’Neill failed a breath test after he was pulled over by Edinburgh police around 1am on Sunday.

Police confirmed a 48-year-old man had been arrested and charged “in connection with drink driving”.

He is due to appear at court on October 10, two days after Northern Ireland travel to play Norway in their last World Cup Qualifier.

An Irish FA statement read: “(We are) aware of an alleged drink-driving incident involving Michael O’Neill. As it is a police matter, the Association will be making no further comment.”

Mr O’Neill has guarranted second place for his team and what looks certain to be a place in the play-offs for Russia 2018.

It comes just a year after he took Northern Ireland to the finals of Euro 2016.

During his playing career, Mr O’Neill won 33 caps for Northern Ireland and scored seven goals.