Michelle O’Neill is 1/7 to be next Deputy First Minister

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill is 1 to 7 to be the next Deputy First Minister with bookies Paddy Power.

The bookmaker, surprisingly, also has Martin McGuinness at 16/1, TD Pearse Doherty at 22/1, and Senator Pádraig MacLochlainn at 44/1.

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and DUP MP Gregory Campbell are both listed at 100/1.

Ms. O’Neill is also 13/1 to be the next First Minister. Mr. McGuinness and Gerry Adams are both 50/1, and Colum Eastwood is 66/1.