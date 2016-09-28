Midnight rescue at Fair Head

A climber got stuck on the cliffs at Fair Head late on Tuesday evening after high winds stuck climbing lines, leaving him off course and stuck on the 600ft high cliff face.

A major air, sea and land rescue operation was launched to assist the casualty.

Cliff rescue

Coastguard teams from Ballycastle backed up by Coleraine attended along with Redbay RNLI lifeboat and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

A rescue helicopter from Prestwick was also tasked to assist with the rescue and was scrambled to the scene.

On arrival the helicopter team and coastguard cliff technicians decided the best and safest option was to send a coastguard team member down to rescue the casualty due to the high winds making it more difficult to winch from the helicopter.

The casualty was brought to the cliff edge by a cliff technician from Ballycastle coastguard team where he was assessed by a medical team and found to be uninjured.

Pictures by Matt Steele/Mcauley Multimedia.