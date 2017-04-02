Mike Nesbitt editor article was April Fool

In Saturday’s paper, Mike Nesbitt, the Ulster Unionist leader, was unveiled as the new editor of the News Letter.

For those unsuspecting readers who didn’t work it out, the article was an April fool and current editor Alistair Bushe remains in post.

Alistair Bushe

There are also no plans for political editor Sam McBride to look after our weekend gardening page. Quite a few of our readers were taken in by the article, including the editor’s own father. We hope you enjoyed the joke.