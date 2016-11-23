Military veterans continue their fight for equal rights

Dozens of former Armed Forces personnel will be on parade in Lisburn this Saturday (November 26) as part of a campaign calling for equality for military veterans in Northern Ireland.

The Justice for Veterans group, which has previously held parades at Stormont and in Portadown, is continuing its fight to have the Armed Forces Covenant implemented here - in line with other areas of the UK.

According to local veteran Raymond Heasley, the group is campaigning for equal rights for ex-servicemen and women in Northern Ireland in key areas such as mental health provision, access to addiction services and housing issues.

“I have to stress that we are not a political organisation, we just want the same rights as veterans in England, Scotland and Wales,” Mr Heasley said.

Veterans will be meeting at Lisburn’s Royal British Legion at 1.30pm and parading through the city centre from 2pm.

Wreaths will be laid at the city’s war memorial and UDR memorial before participants gather at the UDR statue outside the Irish Linen Centre to hear speeches from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP and Brenda Hale MLA, whose husband Mark was killed while serving with the British Army in Afghanistan.

Mr Heasley expects more than 60 veterans to be on parade, and he hopes members of the public will show their support for the former servicemen and women and their campaign.