Search

Minister shows off football skills as he announces funding boost for St Patrick’s

Communities Minister Paul Givan MLA shows off his footballing skills during a visit to St Patricks GAC, Lisburn.�Pic by Kelvin Boyes, Press Eye

Communities Minister Paul Givan MLA shows off his footballing skills during a visit to St Patricks GAC, Lisburn.�Pic by Kelvin Boyes, Press Eye

Communities Minister Paul Givan MLA tried his hand at Gaelic football during a visit to St Patrick’s GAC in Lisburn.

The DUP Minister, who impressed the club’s youngsters with his footballing skills, was visiting to welcome a £50,000 funding allocation to St Patrick’s GAC to assist in the improvement of its facilities.

The cash boost comes from the successful Alpha Programme, facilitated by Alpha Resource Management, which allocates funding to local grass roots projects and environmental regeneration schemes in the local area.

Minister Paul Givan (centre) with Martin McMullan from St Patrick's GAC and Michael Hasson, President of the Ulster Council GAA. Pic by Kelvin Boyes, Press Eye

Minister Paul Givan (centre) with Martin McMullan from St Patrick's GAC and Michael Hasson, President of the Ulster Council GAA. Pic by Kelvin Boyes, Press Eye