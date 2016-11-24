Minister shows off football skills as he announces funding boost for St Patrick’s

Communities Minister Paul Givan MLA tried his hand at Gaelic football during a visit to St Patrick’s GAC in Lisburn.

The DUP Minister, who impressed the club’s youngsters with his footballing skills, was visiting to welcome a £50,000 funding allocation to St Patrick’s GAC to assist in the improvement of its facilities.

The cash boost comes from the successful Alpha Programme, facilitated by Alpha Resource Management, which allocates funding to local grass roots projects and environmental regeneration schemes in the local area.