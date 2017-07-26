Missing Bob Maher found 'safe and well'

Police have thanked the public for their assistance after 77-year-old Bob Maher from Lisbellaw has been found 'safe and well'.
Earlier police described Mr Maher as 'vulnerable' and appealed for the public to help locate him.
