Missing dog appeal - can you help bring Misty home?

PSNI Craigavon have posted an appeal for information about Misty who was last seen on June 9.

In a Facebook appeal, PSNI Craigavon say: "This is Misty. Her mum has been in touch and is very worried about her. She was last seen on Friday afternoon (9th) at 3.30pm around Carn. Obviously since then she could have travelled a great distance."

The post adds that the little terrier "takes fits, so she needs to come home soon for some TLC".

"Her mum assures us that whilst Misty may be scared, you shouldn't be afraid to lift her as she will not bite," adds the post.

"#GetMistyHome

#KeepingDogsSafe"