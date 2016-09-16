Missing girl last seen in Carrickfergus

Police are currently seeking information as to the whereabouts of 14-year-old Angeliegh Morrison.

She was reported missing last night (Thursday) and may be in the Carrickfergus area.

She is described as slim build, 5 foot 2 inches in height with long dark hair.

When last seen she was wearing blue skinny jeans and a silvery bomber jacket.

Any information please contact Larne Police on 101 quoting reference number 30 dated 15/9/16.