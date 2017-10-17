MISSING: Have you seen Jessica Patton?

Police have appealed for information on the whereabouts of 22-year-old Jessica Patton from east Belfast.
Jessica, or anyone who knows of her where she is, is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 458 of 14/10/17.
