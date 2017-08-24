Missing person appeal for 81-year-old Bertie McCullough

Police and the family of missing 81-year-old Robert McCullough – also known as ‘Bertie’ – are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Bertie, who is from the North Belfast area was last seen on Wednesday, 23 August.

He is described as being approximately 5’6” tall and of stocky build. He has thinning grey hair and a full grey beard.

Inspector Roy Burnside would appeal to Bertie or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police at Tennent Street on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 596 23/08/17.