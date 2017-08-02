MISSING: Police appeal over Brendan's whereabouts

Police in Lisburn are concerned over whereabouts of Brendan McDermott, who has been reported as missing.

Brendan, pictured above, is described as approximately 5ft 10 in height, of medium build. He may be wearing denim shorts, a white short sleeved shirt and a denim cap.

Officers said he from the Castlereagh area.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call 101 quoting 699, 28th July 2017.