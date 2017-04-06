MISSING: Police conducting fresh search for Co. Tyrone man Gerard Conway

Police investigating the disappearance of missing Gerard Conway are today conducting a search of land in the Clare Lane area of Cookstown.

The officer in charge of the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Talbot, said: “As part of the search operation we have deployed specialist resources including police search teams and victim recovery dogs. Other equipment and experts are available, if required.

“Gerard’s family are being kept fully informed about today’s enquiries.”

Gerard, 32, was last seen in the Cookstown area late January / early February 2007.

He was reported missing a short time later, however despite extensive enquiries by police over a number of years, there are no clues as to his whereabouts.

He is 6 feet tall and of medium build. He had short, dark brown hair and blue eyes and has a scar running through his right eyebrow and another above his right eye.

On Wednesday, detectives completed the search of an address in Battery Road, Ardboe and said 'nothing untoward was found'.

The search at Battery Road has been undertaken as a result of new information being provided to the investigation team.

Yesterday, DCI Talbot, added: “Gerard’s disappearance continues to cause heartache and uncertainty for his family and friends who are heartbroken at not knowing what has happened to him. The passage of time has not eased this pain and I would appeal for anyone with information to get in touch with the police."

"Anyone with information about Gerard’s disappearance no matter how small, is asked to contact the police by calling 101. Alternatively, people can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."