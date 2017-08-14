Missing sisters found safe and well in Northern Ireland

Two sisters reported missing have been found in Northern Ireland, police have said.

Grace Elizabeth McKinney, eight, and Kara McKinney, five, were traced “safe and well”, Tayside Police said.

The division said in a statement: “We can confirm Grace and Kara McKinney, who were missing from Perthshire have been traced safe and well in Northern Ireland.”

Officers had appealed for information about the sisters, who had last been seen in the Alyth area of Perth and Kinross, saying they were eager to trace them and confirm their well-being.

The appeal issued by police indicated the girls were understood to be with their father Michael McKinney, his girlfriend Martina and Woody, three, in Northern Ireland travelling in a motorhome.