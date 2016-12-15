Missing teacher: Police trying to piece together movements based on photographs

Police are trying to piece together the movements of a woman who went missing at Ballintoy Harbour using photographs that may have been taken on the day she disappeared.

Catherine Johnston, a 39-year-old teacher from east Belfast, was reported missing on Tuesday. Her car, a white Seat Leon, was found at the harbour in the Co Antrim village.

A major air and sea search, involving the coastguard and PSNI, is continuing.

Police have issued a fresh appeal for anyone who was in the area and took pictures to come forward.

“We are appealing to any visitors that attended Ballintoy Harbour on Tuesday 13 December and took pictures of the scenery,” Sgt Stephen Jones said.

“We would like to review your photographs to try and establish the movements of missing person Catherine Johnston.”

Mrs Johnston is described as being approximately 5’9” tall, of average build and with light brown shoulder length hair.

A teacher at Hazelwood College, Mrs Johnston had been off sick prior to her disappearance.

Pupils at the school were informed of her disappearance at yesterday morning’s assembly, during which prayers were said for her.

Principal Kathleen O’Hare said: “She was head of year 12 last year and they got the best results ever in our 30 years of existence, so that’s how shining a star she is.”