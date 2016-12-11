MLA Danny Kennedy thanks hospital staff after treatment

An Ulster Unionist MLA has paid tribute to hospital staff after he returned home today following four days of treatement.

Newry and Armagh representative Danny Kennedy had been undergoing treatment at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry since the middle of last week.

In a tweet posted from his personal account on Sunday Mr Kennedy, a former minister at Stormont, issued a heartfelt thanks to staff.

“Huge thanks to the doctors nurses, consultants and staff of Daisy Hill Hospital for their help, care and assistance over the past four days,” he tweeted.