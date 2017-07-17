Monday’s NI temperatures close to highest of year

Northern Ireland nearly had its joint highest temperature reading of the year so far on Monday as it – and the rest of the UK – basked in blue skies and strong sun.

The top temperature was 26.5C at Killowen, south Down, at 1.20pm, and the next highest reading was 24.9C at Helen’s Bay in the north of the county at 2.09pm (the top UK-wide reading on Monday was 27C at Kew Gardens, London).

The hottest reading so far in Northern Ireland in 2017 was just 0.1C higher than Monday’s peak; on that occasion, thermometers in Armagh city hit 26.6C on June 22.

According to Emma Salter, Met Office meteoroligist, Northern Ireland will begin Tuesday with sunshine and clear skies, but these will later cloud over before a spell of unsettled weather – including showers and thunder – rolls in on Wednesday.