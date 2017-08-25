More tickets on sale for Northern Ireland v Czech Republic next month

A new batch of tickets for Northern Ireland’s crucial World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic next month has gone on sale.

A victory for Michael O’Neill’s men at the National Stadium Windsor Park on September 4 would put them in the driving seat for second place in the group – behind Germany who look certain to finish top.

Second would secure a play-off place against one of the other group runners-up with a trip to next year’s finals in Russia at stake.

The sides drew 0-0 when they met in Prague last September and Northern Ireland are sitting on 13 points – four more than the Czechs – going into the game.

The tickets have gone on sale via the ticketmaster.co.uk website priced £49.50 and £60.50.