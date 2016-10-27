More TV work could be part of mix for Bake Off star Andrew

Bake Off star Andrew Smyth is keeping his feet firmly on the ground but is considering the option of further TV work, according to his dad.

Andrew’s father, Nigel, told the News Letter that he has several options available to him – not least of which is his day job as an aerospace engineer with Rolls Royce.

“All Andrew will say at the minute is that he has plenty of options open to him at the minute but he already has an excellent career with Rolls Royce,” he said.

“He does enjoy the TV work and everything that goes along with it but he is quite a grounded person anyway, so he is keeping his options open.”

Andrew, who is from Holywood in Co Down, was one of the stars of this year’s show and made it all the way to the final, winning audiences over with his easy-going nature and friendly personality.

A Cambridge University graduate, he now lives in Derby, England, where he works with Rolls Royce designing jet engines.

Nigel said the mix of engineering precision and organisation with the baking was something that has intrigued quite a few viewers.

“I have to admit I’ve been quite taken aback by how many people have enjoyed that mix of engineering and baking.

“It’s not something that you would immediately think of but you have to be very organised and everything has to be planned. The spreadsheet he produced in the final went down a treat.

“In terms of what he does next, there are options there for him, particularly involving the engineering and the science.

“He is a down to earth guy and there are obviously lots of people out there who are trying to get into TV but there are opportunities there for him.

“He’s obviously a great communicator and he has worked as an ambassador for Rolls Royce, going round schools to talk about it and things like that, so I have no doubt that he could do it if he decides that’s what he wants to do.

“It will be up to him and it will be his decision. I really don’t know what his next step will be but he certainly has enjoyed the TV side of things.

“There are opportunities there for him in his career with Rolls Royce too.

“We are exceptionally proud and we have been overwhelmed by everything that people we know and people we don’t know have said about him.”