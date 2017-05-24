Mother in tearful tribute to daughter killed in Manchester attack

A heartbroken mother has described her daughter, who was killed in the terror attack in Manchester on Monday, as her "darling, precious, gorgeous girl".

Fifteen year-old Olivia Campbell and 21 other people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device in the foyer of the Manchester Arena.

Olivia's mother, Charlotte Campbell, appeared on television asking people to help her find her daughter however she confirmed her daughter had died in the attack when she posted a message on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

"RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far to [sic] soon, go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much," said mum Charlotte on Facebook.