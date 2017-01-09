Motion of no confidence lodged against speaker after ‘shambolic’ performance

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilin has said the party has lodged a motion a motion of no confidence in the DUP Speaker.

The party’s chief whip said: “We have lodged our motion of no confidence in Speaker Robin Newton.

“The performance in the Assembly on December 19 was a shambles and totally compromised the independence and integrity of that office.

“The speaker should be above reproach and independently accountable to the political institutions. However, he is acting without regard to the integrity of the office and as such his position is now untenable.

“He is now part of the problem and an integral part of the unfolding crisis and he should resign immediately.”