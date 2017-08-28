Motorcyclist crash victim was ‘gentle soul’

A motorcyclist who lost his life in a collision in Co Down has been named as Feargal Magennis from Downpatrick.

Mr Magennis died following a collision with a car on the Castlewellan Road in Cabra on Saturday.

SDLP Downpatrick councillor John Trainor, a neighbour of Mr Magennis, said the 43-year-old was well known for his love of motorcycling.

“It is with deep shock and grief that this community learned of the sudden tragic death of Feargal Magennis,” Mr Trainor said.

“Whilst any death, sudden or otherwise, is heart-wrenching this event was very poignant as the Magennis family have lived just across the road as neighbours.

“The Magennis family are highly respected and well thought of in the community. No words can be enough to ease this family’s sorrow and pain. The community stand with them in thought and prayer at this terrible time.”

He added: “May Feargal’s gentle soul rest in peace.”