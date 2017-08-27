Motorcyclist dies after collision with car

A man has died after a collision between a motorbike and a car in County Down.

The incident took place on the Castlewellan Road in Cabra on Saturday night (August 26) around 8:30pm, police have said.

Inspector Lynsey Barr said: “A 43-year-old male, who was driving the motorbike, died as a result of his injuries.

“Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone who has any information they believe could help them to call the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1450 of 26/08/17.”