Motorcyclist dies after County Down crash

A motorcyclist has died following a two vehicle road traffic collision in County Down.

The man, who was aged in his 20s, died in hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred on the Crossgar Road in Saintfield on Saturday evening at around 5.40pm.

The Crossgar Road was closed for a number of hours following the incident, and reopened at 1.45am on Sunday.

Police have now appealed for witnesses to the collision between the motorcyclist’s vehicle and a car to come forward.

PSNI Inspector Lindsay Barr appealed for anyone with information to contact police in Downpatrick, or the Collision Investigation Unit, on 101.

