Motorcyclist in his 70s critical after collision

The PSNI are investigating a series of road collisions over the weekend.

A male motorcyclist in his 70s was left in a critical condition after a collision in Ballywalter on Friday, while a man in his 40s was struck by a car in Dunmurry in the early hours of Saturday.

Those collisions followed a crash in which a man in his 70s lost his life in Lisburn on Friday.

Regarding the Ballywalter collision, a police spokesperson said: “A male motorcyclist in his 70s is in a critical condition in hospital following the collision on the Dunover Road.”

Sergeant Tom Stevenson said: “The collision occurred at around 11.50am on Friday morning and we are keen to hear from witnesses. We are especially keen to speak to the driver of a small black vehicle, bearing L plates, that is believed to have been in the vicinity at the time and may have witnessed the crash.”

The News Letter was told by the Belfast Trust that the man was in the Royal Victoria Hospital and that his condition remained critical.

Regarding the collision in Dunmurry, police said: “A man in his 40s was struck by a car at the junction of Glebe Road and Upper Dunmurry Lane at around 1.40am.”

Sergeant Tom Donnelly added: “The driver of the car involved in the collision, a man in his 60s, was arrested and questioned but has since been released on police bail. The male pedestrian remains in a serious condition in hospital.”

On Friday, a man aged 71 had died following a road crash in a single-vehicle crash in Warren Gardens – a quiet, residential area of Lisburn – at 10.30am.