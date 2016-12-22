Motorcyclist in ‘serious’ condition after Co Tyrone crash

A man is in a “serious” condition in hospital tonight after a crash in Co Tyrone.

The collision between a car and motorbike happened on the Killyclogher Road, between Omagh and Cookstown, near the Loughmacrory junction around 5.15pm this evening.

The motorcyclist was initially taken to Atnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry for treatment.

A spokesperson for the Western Health Trust said the man was in a “serious” condition and is to be transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The road was closed following the crash, and diversions were put in place.