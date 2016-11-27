Motorcyclist killed in crash named

A motorcyclist who died from injuries sustained in a two vehicle crash in County Down has been named as Barry Bell from Belfast.
The 28-year-old, from came from the Belvoir area of the city, died in hospital last night several hours after the crash.
The collision between Mr Bell’s motorbike and a car happened at Crossgar Road in Saintfield on Saturday evening at around 5.40pm.
Floral tributes and messages have been left close to the scene of the accident today. One handwritten message reads: ‘Barry, you will be sadly missed by everyone’, while another person wrote ‘R.I.P. Bazza mate, love you mate xxx’.
Police meanwhile have reissued their appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them at Downpatrick or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101.
