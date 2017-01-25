Motorists warned about traffic disruption on M1 and M2

Motorists are this morning being warned about traffic disruption on their journey to work and school.

Trafficwatch NI have warned motorists travelling to Belfast of a "broken down lorry on the city bound M2 off slip at the junction with Fortwilliam roundabout adding to the usual delays".

Meanwhile in Lisburn, motorists are being warned about a collision on the M1 East bound at J8 Blaris.

"Both lanes are blocked. Traffic diverted off at J8. Rejoining M1 other side of J8," said Trafficwatch NI.