Motorists warned of Belfast traffic disruption

Motorists are being advised of possible traffic disruption this evening in the Newtownards Road, Dee Stree and Sydenham Road areas between 4.30pm and 5.15pm due to a football match being played at the Oval.

Traffic delays can also be expected in the Cregagh Road, Ladas Drive, Mount Merrion Avenue areas between 6.00pm and 8.00pm and 9.20pm and 10.10pm due to a rugby match at the Kingspan Stadium.

There will be limited access to Onslow Parade and Ravenhill Park for residents, public transport and taxis dropping off fans at the stadium. Those attending the match are being asked to use Park and Ride facilities provided by Ulster Rugby.

Anyone parking in the vicinity of the stadium should ensure drive ways and other access routes are kept clear. Motorists are asked to please follow directions of local police.