Motorists warned of traffic disruption in Dundonald and Drumbo after traffic collisions

Police are asking motorists to avoid the Dunlady Road in Dundonald after a single vehicle road traffic collision.

A PSNI spokesman said there were no reports of any serious injuries however "traffic disruption can be expected".

A short time later a PSNI spokesman asked motorists to avoid the Ballylesson Road in Drumbo as it has been closed after a two vehicle collision close to the Mill Road junction.

"Diversions are in place and motorists should seek an alternative route for their journey," a PSNI spokesman said.