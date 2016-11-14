Mount Stewart to lose its iconic black and white tiled floor

It might represent one of Northern Ireland’s most iconic dancefloors, but the famous black and white tiles at Mount Stewart are on their way out.

As the final phase of the £8 million restoration at Mount Stewart gets under way, the modern tiles are being lifted to reveal the original stone floor which dates back to the 1840s.

A Mount Stewart conservator at work on removing the modern tiles in Central Hall to reveal the floor which dates back to the 1840s

For many visitors, the black and white tiles in the Central Hall at Mount Stewart are an iconic feature of this magnificent demesne, yet the monochrome floor is a fairly recent addition, being laid by Lady Mairi in the 1960s.

The sandstone used in the original floor came from nearby Scrabo quarry and complements the recently restored stone-coloured walls, bringing the Central Hall back to its heyday when it was used for parties.

Work on the scheme is expected to be finished by mid-March, returning the family home to the style which Edith, Lady Londonderry, originally intended.

In addition to funding from Heritage Lottery Fund a significant proportion of the budget has come from donations and legacy gifts.

Jon Kerr, general manager at Mount Stewart, added: “This sympathetic restoration of the stone floor in the Central Hall is the final chapter of an ambitious project to bring this family home back to its former glory and truly showcase the history of this special place.

“We are extremely proud that the house restoration project was recently awarded the building conservation award at the 2016 Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors Awards.”

National Trust fundraising manager Wendy Elliott said: “When we take on ownership of a special place, it’s for ever.

“As a conservation charity we rely on the generosity of our supporters who make donations and incorporate a gift to the trust in their wills.

“While membership fees are invaluable, they only cover one-third of the cost of caring for all the houses, countryside, coastline, gardens and unique buildings we look after.

“To us, all gifts are immensely generous, however big or small.”

The scale of the project at Mount Stewart can be appreciated by visitors who are encouraged to watch ‘conservation in action’ through two viewing screens in the Central Hall when the house is open at weekends during November and December.